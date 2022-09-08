Kings Broadcasting, D’Greatezt Concepts sign MoU on content creation

Kings Broadcasting Limited, owners of WE FM 106.3, Abuja and D’Greatezt Concepts, Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on content creation.

While an Executive Director and Board Secretary of Kings Broadcasting, Barrister Maymunah Yahaya Teshi, signed on behalf of her organisation, Mr. Frank Idemudia Alapa, Managing Partner of D’Greatezt Concepts signed for his agency.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Teshi said aside from the revenue that the collaboration would generate, it would also bring new contents like news, sports, politics and entertainment to the listeners of the station.

She said: “We are WE FM 106.3 and our new partners are content creators. We have always had these sorts of partnerships with media related organisations. The morning belt from 6am will see a new change in terms of contents.

“We are a talk station, we are in the business of talking and bringing up- to-date information to our wonderful listeners. We are aiming to set the bar really high in terms of what we do. Aside from the revenue that this collaboration will bring to us, it would bring a new kind of entertainment to our teeming audience.”

On his part, Mr. Alapa said the MoU would enhance and redefine the creative value of WE FM.

He stated that it would add monetary value to media practitioners and the economy at large.

“For us, it is helping the Nigerian broadcast industry to get to the next level. The broadcast industry is evolving and Nigerians must jump on that train and our partnership with WE FM or Kings Broadcasting will take it to that level quicker,” he said.

