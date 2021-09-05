‘Kingsize Eviction’ summary: How married woman, boyfriend, 2 others were sent out of BBNaija season 6 show

The Big Brother Shine Ya Eyes season 6 housemates, Tega, Micheal, Peace and Boma have just been evicted from the chase of the whooping sum of N90 million.

It was announced earlier by the organisers of the show that Sunday night’s eviction will see a ‘Kingsize eviction’ which had some viewers on the look out for the size of housemates to be evicted.

Surprisingly, Tega earlier told the viewers that she is married but a BomTega ship sailed recently after both shared a romantic relationship.

A trending video recently exposed them on bed at night with each other.

