Knee injury to keep Leicester striker Vardy out for ‘weeks’

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is set to be out for “a few weeks” says manager Brendan Rodgers after the 35-year-old striker picked up a knee injury.

Vardy sustained the injury during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leeds.

The former England striker was making his first start of 2022, having been sidelined for more than two months with a hamstring issue.

“He got a knock to his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks it responds OK,” said Rodgers.



“He’s going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame.”

Vardy is the Foxes’ joint top scorer with 12 goals from 24 appearances this season.

Patson Daka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Ayoze Perez, all of whom are fit, are the other attacking options available to Rodgers.

Meanwhile, England will take on reigning European champions the Netherlands and Belgium among three warm-up fixtures for Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman’s team will play Belgium, ranked 20th in the world, at Wolves’ Molineux home on 16 June.

The Netherlands, who Wiegman led to Euro 2017 glory, will be the opposition at Leeds’ Elland Road on 24 June.

An overseas match against an unconfirmed team will follow before the European Championships begin on 6 July.

Hosts England will play the first game of the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford that day.

“These matches against Belgium and the Netherlands will be just the challenge we need in the last weeks of our work to be ready for the Euros,” said Wiegman.

“I hope we can continue the progress we have shown so far and build on the strong team spirit and togetherness that we will need to have in the final tournament.

“Of course playing the Netherlands, and seeing so many familiar faces again who [assistant coach] Arjan [Veurink] and I have worked with for many years gives a special touch to a game against good opposition.”

Wiegman and her team will be based at St George’s Park in Staffordshire for their preparations for the warm-up matches and their meeting with Austria.

England will play North Macedonia and Northern Ireland in qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in April.

England have won all six of their Group D matches so far, scoring 53 goals without reply.

They proved themselves against a higher quality of opposition earlier this year as they won the Arnold Clark Cup, which also included Germany, Canada and Spain.

England’s last two major-tournament campaigns – Euro 2017 and World Cup 2019 – both ended in semi-final defeats.