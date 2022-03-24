Knocking at the gates of Paradise

Every now and then, the believer looks forward to something that raises his enthusiasm, motivates him to do righteous deeds, and strengthens the steadfastness in his heart. The Messenger of Allah, , said that Allah The Almighty Says: “I have prepared for My righteous slaves what no eye has seen, no ear has heard, and the mind of no man has conceived.” ( then Messenger of Allah, said ) the If you wish, recite: { And no soul knows what has been hidden for them of comfort for eyes as reward for what they used to do. } [Quran 32:17] [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

Allah The Almighty informed us of Paradise to make us long for it. He manifested some of its bliss and concealed some of it as a sort of encouragement and stimulation. Therefore, the bliss of Paradise, no matter how it is described, cannot be grasped by the human mind, because it contains goodness that never comes to man’s mind or is known to anybody.



But before we begin, we must stop and ask ourselves some questions: Do we long to enter Paradise? Is the presence of Houris, food, and drink the only things we know about Paradise? Or do we know more details?

Dear reader, if you want to change and make Paradise your premier goal, join us on this blessed journey, but first make sure to fasten your concentration belt, dispose of your heedlessness, and take good companions along with you. These are the conditions of the takeoff on our journey. Let us go!

Dear reader, come and knock on the gates of Paradise, to fly with our mind in the Kingdom of Allah The Almighty and the secrets He deposited in it. Allah The Almighty Says (what means): {When they reach it while its gates have been opened.} [Quran 39:73]

Dear reader, think with me why Allah The Almighty Says in this verse (what means): {and its gates have been opened.} [Quran 39:73] and when He talked about Hell He Says (what means): {its gates are opened.} [Quran 39:70]

Actually, it is a wonderful note taken by the great Imaam Ibn Al-Qayyim Read, dear reader, what this pious scholar said,

Allah The Almighty Says (what means): {But those who feared their Lord will be driven to Paradise in groups until, when they reach it and its gates have been opened…} [Quran 39:73] and while speaking of Hell, Allah The Almighty Says (what means): {When they reach it, its gates are opened.} [Quran 39:70] without using a conjunction. This is linguistically more eloquent in both cases.

That is because the angels are driving its denizens to Hell while its gates are closed. When they arrive at Hell, its gates will open up in their faces and punishment will suddenly surprise them. As they enter Hell, the gates will open without them noticing. This usually happens with the penalty which is made contingent on something that takes place immediately after that condition. Hell is the abode of humiliation and disgrace, so permission is not sought for its denizens, nor are its keepers asked to allow them to enter.

Paradise, however, is the abode prepared by Allah The Almighty; the abode of dignity where His favorites and allies dwell. As people reach Paradise, they will find its gates closed, so they earnestly implore its Owner to open them. Also, they will intercede to Him by His most resolute messengers, but all of them will withdraw until they are guided to go to the final and master of them. The Prophet will say: “I am entitled to that,” and thus, will prostrate under the Throne to his Lord, supplicating Him as much as He wills.

Then, permission will be given for him to raise his head and express his request. He will ask Allah The Almighty to open the gates of Paradise, and his request will be accepted. Allah The Almighty will order that the gates of Paradise be opened to show its greatness and the high status and honor of His Messenger in His Sight. This is more effective and greater in showing the perfection of the blessing and the occurrence of joy and happiness than otherwise. This prevents the ignorant man from thinking that it is like an inn for whoever wants to enter. The Paradise of Allah is precious and there are obstacles, wilderness and dangers that must be faced first in order to attain it.

See what excitement the believers will encounter on the Day of Resurrection! I imagine how they will feel – may Allah make you and us among the inhabitants of Paradise. After the horrors and hardships the believers saw befalling the sinners on the Day of Judgment and, before that, the trials and desires they patiently resisted in this life, their longing to see the bliss that Allah The Almighty has prepared for them becomes enormously great.

The greater their longing, the greater the enjoyment of the meeting will be. Thus, Allah The Almighty wanted to increase the longing of the believers at the highest level by letting them stand in front of the gates of Paradise for a period of time while thoughts conflict in their minds and they feel that they are at a distance of two bow lengths or nearer from seeing what Allah The Almighty promised them in this life. After the Prophet, , intercedes with his Lord, Allah The Almighty will give him permission to open the gates of Paradise. The Messenger of Allah, , said: “The distance between two shutters in Paradise equals the distance of a forty-year walk. People throng there like camels that throng to drink water after five days of thirst.” [As-Silsilah As-Saheehah by Al-Albaani]

Can you imagine the width of the gate? It is like a distance of a forty-year walk, i.e. it is impossible to see the end of it, where people crowd as if one has brought camels to water after five days of thirst. Imagine how they will run. Similarly, this will be the state of the people of Paradise in their longing for it. After entering Paradise, its gate will not be shut behind you, do you know why? Imaam Ibn Al-Qayyim will tell you that. He said,

Reflect on the Saying of Allah The Almighty (which means): {Gardens of perpetual residence, whose doors will be opened to them. Reclining within them, they will call therein for abundant fruit and drink.} [Quran 38:50-51] and see the verses carrying an elegant meaning. That is when they enter Paradise, its gates will not be closed behind them, but they will remain open. Also, keeping the gates open implies that they go and return freely, and dwell in Paradise and that the angels enter upon them every time with gifts and graciousness from their Lord and what brings them happiness at all times. It is also an indication that Paradise is an abode of security where its inhabitants do not need to close the gates as they needed to do so in this life.

Now, we will leave you to choose which gate you would like to enter Paradise through. The Messenger of Allah, , said:

Whoever performs a couple of acts of voluntary worship of the same type or spends two things for the Sake of Allah, will be called from the gates of Paradise: O slave of Allah, here is prosperity. He will enter Paradise from the Gate of Prayer if he observed voluntary prayer as his favored act of worship; from the Gate of Jihaad if he was a Mujaahid and Jihaad was his favored act of worship; and from the Gate of Charity if he gave voluntary charity as his favored act of worship; from the Gate of Ar-Rayyaan if he observed voluntary fasting as his favored act of worship.” Abu Bakr, May Allah Be Pleased with him, said, “O Messenger of Allah! Those who are called from these gates will stand in need of nothing. Will anybody be called from all of those gates?” The Messenger of Allah, , replied: “Yes, and I hope that you will be one of them.” [Al-Bukhari and Muslim]

Now, choose the gate you wish to access Paradise from, and how excellent if you will be a companion of Abu Bakr on the Day of Judgment!

Dear reader do you see the extent to which Allah The Almighty prepared Paradise for His righteous slaves and how He made them long for it before they enter? Has your heart not been softened, dear brother? Do you not long to enter Paradise and experience this bliss?



