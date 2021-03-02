Knocks as TCN transmits 5,615.40MW new peak

Some Nigerians,Tuesday, criticised the new peak of power generation recorded by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), saying that the new feat has been not felt in their homes.

TCN in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ms Ndidi Mbah, issued on the same day said the company on February 28, successfully transmitted another new record peak generation of 5,615.40MW at about 9:30pm.

The new peak generation, which was transmitted at a frequency of 50.20Hz, Ndidi said surpassed the previous peak generation of 5,593.40MW which occurred on the 25th of February, 2021 by 22.0MW.

She also disclosed that on Friday, February 26, 2021, TCN equally transmitted a new Maximum Daily Energy of 116,891.14MWH which is higher than the previous value of 116,121.42MWH achieved on Thursday, February 25, by 769.72MWH.

She, however, quoted the Managing Director of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, as reiterating that the consistent increase in the peak generation is due to synergy among power sector participants and concerted efforts by TCN to ensure that all generated power is wheeled to distribution load centers nationwide.

“TCN will continue to work hard to complete ongoing projects and undertake new ones as it strives to put in place a robust transmission grid, despite challenges posed by vandalism and insecurity. All hands must be on deck in the fight to safeguard electricity installations nationwide,” Ndidi said.

But reacting to the development, Nigerians disclosed that the new peak did not translate to better electricity for them.

A Nigerian, Femi Adekuoroye, who reacted through his Twitter handle @Oluhimself, said he visited two different locations last weekend where there was no light for a week.

“Good to hear. Sadly, that transmission peak did not translate to better electricity for Nigerians. I was in a location on Saturday that didn’t have light for a week. On Sunday I was in another location in a different state and they claimed not to have had light for days,” he claimed.

On his part, Ajiji Ishaya, who reacted via @Ajiangeleyes, said: “Please sir, the next most important thing in this power value chain is to ensure that this trickles down to an improved hours of power supply. Otherwise, this makes no sense to some of us consumers. When that happens, we’ll be the ones celebrating you.”

A Lagos resident, Abdul Rhazaaq, said the electricity supply in his area since the beginning of the year was zero and asked who were beneficiaries of the new feat of power generation.

Rhazaaq, who spoke via @Rhazaaq, said: “You are just hitting a new fit but light we kno dey see at all (there is no power supply). Come to Igando road by Ologunfe junction and environs, since the begging of this year despite the epileptic situation now, it is total zero and I wonder who is really enjoying this your new fit you have attained.”

But Afure Akpofure, through his handle @afure_akpoture accused the federal government of lying about the power generation.

“Over the years, so much lies about power generation in Nigeria. The truth is no longer known from falsehood. If sincerely there’s increase in power generation, transmission and distribution, we don’t need announcements to know. We’ll see it in our houses. Abi light is spiritual??”

