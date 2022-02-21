Knowledge, greatest empowerment for youths – Kwara governor

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, has said that knowledge-based empowerment programmes are the best his administration could give to the youth in the state.

This, he said, informed his administration commitment towards empowering the youths through knowledge acquisition.

AbdulRahaman spoke in Ilorin, the state capital during an award ceremony organised by Ilorin Emirate Students Union (IESU), held at the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, the governor highlighted what his administration has done to far to ensure students are given the needed knowledge.

He said these included payment of bursary and scholarship to the students who are indigenes of the state,payment of arrears of salary of the staff of the state-owned Colleges of Education,payment of minimum wage,payment of counterpart funding and renovation of schools.

The governor said his administration has also employed 5000 youths, adding that the innovation hub was built to provide digital skills to enable Kwara youths compete favourably with their counterparts all over the world.

He expressed delight that his administration has been rated as the best in the history of the state because of its robust programmes in education, civil service,health, youths empowerment and employments; and infrastructural development.

Earlier, the national president of IESU, Mr AbddulWaheed Kajola, had commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his support for the students of Kwara origin across the country.

He said the IESU is building a computer centre and cybercafe within the premises of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin to complement the governor’s efforts in ensuring qualitative education for the youths.