KNSG builds community medicine complex at AKTH

The Kano state government has awarded contract worth N159 million for the construction of the ultra modern community medicine complex at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano. Conducting the contractor round the project site, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso said the idea for the project came up as a result of the International Conference of Hazard of Heavy metal in water which took place at Tahir Guest Palace in 2017. It was during the conference that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje pledged to build a complex which would serve as advanced occupational and environmental health research and training centre. He said when completed the centre would comprise of a reception, director’s suite conference room, a laboratory, 7 offices for staff, kitchen and toilets, adding that the complex would also have a departmental block/school of public health and community medicine with more than 30 offices In their separate remarks, the representative of the Chief Medical Director and Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Prof. Auwalu Umar Gajida and the head of department of community medicine, Prof. Muhammad Lawan Umar, commended Governor Ganduje for fulfilling his promise.

