Ko wins Women’s World Championship

Ko Jin-young finished with five birdies in the final six holes to claim a two-stroke victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The South Korean world number one hit seven birdies and a bogey in a six under par 66 to beat compatriot Chun In-gee and Australia’s Minjee Lee.

Former US Open winner Jeongeun Lee6 was joint leader going down the final hole but finished with a double bogey six.

Ko has now won six of the past 10 LPGA Tour events.



“I played well today, but it’s tough to go round playing with two amazing Korean players. We’re close friends,” said 26-year-old Ko.

“I had a lot more confidence on the back nine than on the front nine, so I got a lot of birdies on the back nine.”

Meanwhile, At least 22 people were injured when violence broke out among the crowd at a top-flight match in Mexico.

The Liga MX encounter between Queretaro and Atlas was abandoned after 63 minutes when fighting spilled on to the field at La Corregidora stadium.

Some players attempted to calm fans down before they were sent to the locker room.

Local police said two people were seriously injured, with nine in total taken to hospital.

Visitors Atlas led 1-0 when the match was suspended.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said all Sunday’s matches have been suspended “in solidarity with the people affected”.

“Those responsible for the lack of the security at the stadium will be exemplarily punished,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The safety of our players and fans is priority!”