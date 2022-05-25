Kogi 2023: Why Yusuf is the best choice for House of Representatives

As we approach the 2023 general elections, the people of Idah/Ofu/Ibaji/Igalamela federal constituency in Kogi state have heaved a sigh of relief with the entrance of a business man and a philanthropist of note, Hon. Egbunu Amanabo Yusuf, into the race to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Amanabo Yusuf’s commitment to his people is legendary as he has been contributing to their development long before he ventured into politics. However, being in a governance position will enable him to accelerate the development of the area and the people.

He believes that Idah/ Ofu/Ibaji/Igalamela, which is the largest constituency in Nigeria, should after so many years of successive representations in the National Assembly by various individuals, should have experienced great developmental strides brought about by deliberate interventions and empowerment projects. Sadly, this is not the case.

In an era of limited infrastructure and scarce working tools, the people of Idah constituency in Kogi state appear to be seeking for a new type of leadership representation with the basic leadership resources to turn this ugly tide around and that is what they got when Hon Egbunu Yusuf decided to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives on the platform of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP).

He is no doubt going to be the game changer in the people’s leadership recruitment drive. Yes, the people were in another planet because of this particular news because, thanks to the man whom they expect to deploy his clout and legislative prowess to facilitate several development projects for his people.

The people are not just excited for the sake of it, they are excited because Yusuf is a man who they know would facilitate and be mindful of his social contract to his constituents including enhancing their living standards and developments in all its physicality in the area. Despite the limited resources which have become the excuses of politicians, for him there must be something meaningful for everyone. He would make sure that his leadership and legislative footprints are seen not as a show off, but positive impacts on human capital development.

It is for him not just roads, he would be fighting for the construction of hospitals and schools and would be giving out educational materials to empower many people. He would simply as a deliberate policy be deploying interventions all through the calendar months and also be investing in human capital development of his constituents in areas of education, trade, health among others.

When voted into office, Insha Allah, his time would basically be used to put the much needed smiles on the faces of families across the Idah/ Ofu/Ibaji/Igalamela federal constituency and its suburbs with his impactful legislative and infrastructure interventions that would consist of bringing developmental projects to the doorsteps of the people.

This man is ready to rise to the challenges of the 21st century legislature because he was born for this. His major challenge which he is braced to outlast is to be an effective, good legislature and remaining true to the dramatic change to the legislative institution.

Egbunu Amanabo Yusuf is a philanthropist par excellence. His philosophy is that nobody should be left behind and that God in his infinite mercy has been gracious to have created us equal. So, everyone has the right not to be hungry as we are our brother’s keepers. He has contributed greatly to the education, social and health sectors of the Kogi society.

An avid believer in the Kwankwasiyya movement of the former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who he says is the godfather of Nigeria’s modern politics

