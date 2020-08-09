Kogi acting CJ pledges to sustain Ajanah’s legacies

The acting Chief Judge of Kogi state, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has pledged to sustain and improve on the late Justice Nasir Ajanah’s legacies of upholding the rule of law and ensuring quick dispensation of justice.

Olusiyi, who made the pledge while speaking at the 40th day fidau for the former chief judge in Okene, Kogi state, assured that the legacy late Ajanah left behind in the judiciary will not only be maintained, but surpassed in the interest of the state.

“It is his greatest wish that things do not come to a standstill and that things should improve, and by the grace of God, things will improve.

“His death is painful, sudden and shocking, but we take solace in the fact that God gave him to us and decided to take him away.

“Forty days ago, the rhythm of our music suddenly changed when death snatched our beloved boss, bosom friend, associate and colleague, Hon. Justice Nasir Ajanah, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON),” he said.

He thanked the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for identifying with the judiciary since the sad event took place 40 days ago.

In his remark, Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Pharm. Jamiu Asuku, said everything pertaining to life on earth was predetermined with the starting and exit points, designed by almighty God.