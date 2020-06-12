Kogi agric initiative conducts viability on rice, cashew, cassava

Kogi state coordination office of Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) has begun feasibility study on market information for rice, cashew and cassava value-chains across the 21 local government areas.

According to the initiative, it is aimed at boosting food production in the state.

Its state project coordinator, Dr. Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata, who disclosed this in Lokoja Friday while interacting with newsmen, said the data obtained from the feasibility study “will enable APPEALS project to come up with strategies to bridge the gap in demand and supply as well as to organise the market situations and create a market information kiosk for farmers to enable them to gain access to improved technology.”

“It will enable farmers in Kogi state to gain access to access to well-developed market infrastructure to sell their farm produce leading to improved incomes and livelihood,” he said.

Ozomata said the survey was aimed at obtaining the needed data to enable APPEALS project to provide the correct infrastructure support to farmers that “will add value to their farming activities and boost their productivity.”

According to him, “This will enable farmers to achieve increased production output, efficient and competitive processing and value addition activities, ability to access profitable markets and reduce post-harvest losses.”

He assured the farmers that efforts were being made to tackle their immediate needs to enable them “to meet up with this year’s farming season.”