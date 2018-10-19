Kogi ALGON chair confirmed with PhD by Benin varsity

Chairman, Kogi state chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and administrator of Ijumu local government council, Hon. Taufiq Isa, was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Political Science by Ecole Superieure De Technologie et De Gestion University (ESTG), Cotonou, Republic of Benin, at the conference hall of the university, according to kogi.com.

The president and founder of ESTG University, Monsr. Roman Glele, stated that Isa had made great efforts to improve the lives of both young and old through his humanitarian services and he had contributed to the development of students through his scholarship intervention programme.

On these grounds, I am happy to confer on you this honorary doctorate degree, he told Isa.

The administrator, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to God, management and staff of ESTG and president/founder of ESTG University, for finding him worthy of this honour.

He stated that the award would be an inspiration to other politicians towards emulating his humanitarian service.

The ALGON chairman dedicated the award to the executive governor of Kogi state, Alh. Yahaya Bello and all Ijumu sons and daughters.

Family and friends as well as commissioner of commerce and industry, Hon. Tolorunleke, a board member and Hon. Esemikose Femi were some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Isa (middle) displaying his award

