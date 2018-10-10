Kogi APC insists primary election was held

The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Party (APC) has described as unfortunate and misleading the information going round that primary election was not conducted in the Western Senatorial district of the State.

The party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello who stated this, while speaking with newsmen in his office in Lokoja yesterday said the election was not only held but that Senator Smart Adeyemi emerged as the party’s flag bearer for the district.

Bello noted further that aside the hundreds of delegates present at the venue to exercise their franchise; the Independent National Electorial Commission (INEC) as well as APC national officials were on ground to monitor the exercise.

He, therefore, urged those that lost in the primary to accept the verdict of the people of the senatorial dsistrict in good faith and join hands with Senator Adeyemi to ensure that the party is victorious at the forthcoming general elections.

He commended the leader of the party in the state, Governor Yahaya Bello for providing a level playing ground for all the aspirants.

He added that the high leadership qualities displayed by the governor had engendered democratic tenets and would provide the much needed impetus for the success of the party come 2019.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.