Kogi assembly condemns attacks on bank, police station







The Kogi state House of Assembly has condemned the attack on a first generation bank and a police station in Isanlu, Yagba East local government area of the state.



This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Yagba East constituency, Alhaji Jimoh Musa Omiata, and seconded by Mr. Aderonke Aro of Yagba West state constituency.



Alhaji Jimoh in his words stated that, “the House condemns the heinous crime that lead to the death of some indigenes, law enforcement agents and commiserates with the entire people of Isanlu community and Yagba East over the painful loss.”



He called on the Kogi state government, the Nigerian police and other relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the nefarious and heinous crime are arrested to face necessary prosecution.



“The House commends the prompt intervention of the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the high powered delegation led by the state deputy governor for on the spot assessment of the situation in Isanlu.

“The House appeals to the youth of the Area to remain calm, and cooperate with the security agencies with useful information that will assist and prevent future occurrence,” he said.