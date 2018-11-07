Kogi Assembly decries resurgence of armed robbery, kidnapping

Kogi state House of Assembly has called on the state government to intervene and tackle resurgence of high-level kidnapping and armed robbery on Lokoja-Obajana, Oshokoshoko-Kabba and other roads across the state.

The House made the call in a resolution issued at plenary in Lokoja yesterday following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole, urged the

state government to further help equip the police with more high-tech communication and security gadgets to enhance crime detection and prevention in the state.

The motion which emanated from the Speaker of the house was presented by Oluwatoyin Lawal (PDP-Yagba-West) to draw the attention of the state government to the recent resurgence of criminal activities in the state.

Presenting the motion, Lawal said the speaker’s brother, wife and two others were on Monday, abducted on Oshokoshoko-Kabba road by unidentified hoodlums who appeared in Army and Police uniforms.

The motion urged security agencies especially the police, to up their game in ensuring security of lives and property in the state adding that more security personnel be deploy to flash points.

Seconding the motion, Musa Jiimoh Omiata (APC-Yagba-East) said sometimes ago, Kogi presented a home to armed robbers and kidnappers.

He said the intervention of the state government, equipping the police and other security agencies, brought relative peace making the state one of the most peaceful in the country.

Omiata regretted the resurgence of criminal activities in the state in the last two months saying that Egbe-Isanlu and Obajana-Kabba roads had become robbers’ den again.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.