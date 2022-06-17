Kogi Assembly impeaches 4 principal officers

Seventeen members of Kogi state House of Assembly in their emergency sitting on Friday impeached four principal officers of the House for alleged gross misconduct



Those impeached were the deputy speaker, Ahmed Mohammed representing Ankpa One; majority leader, Bello Hassan Abdullahi representing Ajaokuta; deputy majority leader, Ndakwo Idris representing Lokoja One and deputy chief whip, Moses Ododo representing Dekina/Biraidu state constituency.



The House has been on Lock and key following insinuations that the speaker, Matthew Kolawole, ran away with the maze to avoid being impeached by members not loyal to him.



At the emergency sitting, Enema Paul representing Dekina/Biraidu state constituency who read the notice of impeachment on the floor signed by17 members stated that the four principal officers were impeached for blackmailing members on social media; a conduct he said had contravened the ethics of the legislative arm of the government.



Paul immediately announced the following members as the new principal officers to replace the impeached members



They are Rabiu Alfa Momoh (deputy speaker); Muktar Bajeh (majority leader); Dahiru Ahmed (chief whip) and Enema Paul (deputy chief whip).



Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, who presided, said 17 members had signed the impeachment and that through a voice vote the members approved the impeachment.





Meanwhile, the four members while reacting to the impeachment said the speaker had earlier been impeached on May 10, 2022, through the signatures of 19 members for alleged corrupt practices and blackmailing some members to the governor.



Honourable Bello Abdullahi who spoke on behalf of others said they were not aware of any impeachment made against them, adding that the House “does not sit on Fridays.”

