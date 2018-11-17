Kogi Assembly passes Youth Devt Commission Bill, 4 others 

Kogi state House of Assembly has passed a Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Youth Development Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and other matters connected therewith, 2018. The bill was among the five passed after their third and final reading, following clause to clause considerations in a Committee of the Whole at plenary on Wednesday in Lokoja. The bills passed include a Bill for a Law to Make Provisions for the Establishment of Celuke College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ojiapata, 2018 and A Bill for a Law to Establish Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency and other matters connected therewith, 2018. Others are, a Bill for a Law to Establish Kogi State Sports Trust Fund and other matters connected therewith, 2018; a Bill for a Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Law Establishing Kogi State University, Anyigba, 2018 and the Youth Commission Development Bill. Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Sports, Judiciary, Justice, Legal Matters and Protocol, Mohammed Lawi Ahmed (APC-Okene I), presented the report on the Youth Commission Development bill and led the debate. Lawi-Ahmed said the law would provide the legal framework for the establishment of Youth Development Commission and provide for implementation of policies for youth empowerment. Speaking with newsmen, Ahmed Mohammed (APC-Ankpa I), Deputy Majority Leader of the House and sponsor of the private member bill, said the bill would provide sustainable policy guide for youth activities in the state. He described the bill as a necessary tool for youth development, adding that the new direction administration of Governor Yahaya Bello was on course in the direction of youth inclusion and involvement in governance. Mohammed added that the bill had its first reading on March 6, and the second reading on April 18, and subsequently had a public hearing from where inputs of relevant stakeholders were articulated and considered. Also speaking with newsmen on the bill, Mr Okwutepa Oseni, Executive Director, Voice of Youths Initiative and Coordinator, Kogi Youth Advocacy Cluster on the Youth Development Commission bill, commended ActionAid Nigeria and Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID) for their support and commitment towards ensuring the passage of the bill.

