Kogi bandit: NSCDC dissociates from viral video of arrested suspect



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has denied a viral video clip of one Abdullah Saidu, who claimed to be a personal of the Corps arrested in connection with a group of armed bandits terrorizing some parts of Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi state.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja by the Corps spokesman, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said an intelligence based team has been set up to carry out thorough investigation on the matter and check available records to confirm the authenticity of the claim.

The statement said: “It is pertinent to point out that the Nigera Security and Civil Defence Corps is a Federal security agency saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property amongst others, hence, would not in anyway condone any saboteur of National Security or sponsors of criminalities.

Based on the aforementioned, the Corps wishes to Inform the public that the purported video where the alleged suspect openly confessed to the crime did not in anyway give credence to or affirm his membership of the Corps as experience has shown that criminals are fond of impersonating security operatives in order to divert attention, subvert investigation or get away with the crime.

However, due to the high premium placed on integrity, discipline and professionalism by management of the Corps, an intelligence based team has been set up to carry out thorough investigation on the matter and check available records to confirm the authenticity of his claim. Thereafter, the general public shall be adequately briefed on subsequent findings

“We wish to reiterate that the Corps will continue to discharge it’s statutory mandates without compromise but with humility and integrity, while also synergizing with other sister agencies in combating all forms of criminalities in the Nation.”