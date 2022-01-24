Kogi: Bello orders probe into killing of Okada rider, burnt police barrack

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has directed immediate investigation into the killing of a motorcycle rider and the burning of the Old Police Barracks in Kabba town, Kabba-Bunu local government area of the state.

Blueprint recalled that there was pandemonium in Kabba town, Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi state as angry youth stormed the streets, following the alleged killing of a young motorcycle rider by security operatives.

The angry youths burnt the old Kabba Police Barracks following the incident.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, said the governor has called on the youth in Kabba to remain calm and allow investigation into the matter for necessary action.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate and warned the people to desist from any action capable of truncating the sustained peace and stability across the state.

Governor Bello said the government and the security authorities would not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting the hard earned peace in the state noting that the circumstances of the killing of the cyclist will be unraveled and the culprit made to face the full wrath of the law.

He, therefore, directed that the Commissioner of Police, Kogi state command should investigate and punish the police officer involved in the alleged killing of the defenceless young man.