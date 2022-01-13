Kogi: Bello orders removal of illegal roadblocks mounted by tax collectors

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has ordered the removal of the roadblocks mounted by the illegal tax collectors in the state with immediate effect.

The governor, who was on a trip to Okene, Thursday morning, ran into a long traffic, alighted from his car and ordered one of his security aides to supervise the removal of the roadblock in the area after interactions with the illegal tax collectors.

Governor Bello said the illegal roadblocks had caused so much hardship to the road users especially the transporters.

He said: “The activities of the illegal tax collectors on the road are a serious source of frustration to taxi drivers and drivers of articulated vehicles because of the high illegal charges.”

He, however, warned that he would not condone such practices in the state, adding that only legally constituted tax collection agencies backed by relevant statutes would be allowed to carry out their responsibilities.

Some of the transport workers who were held at the roadblock said they had spent hours before the arrival of the governor.

The commuters also cheered and commended the governor for his concern for the common man.