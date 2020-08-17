Kogi Bishop tasks FG on insecurity











The Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev Paul Ojo, has charged the federal government to put all necessary logistics in place to curtail the current rising spate of insecurity in the country.



Ojo gave the charge at the 1st session of the 4th Synod of the Church held at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state.



He said the current rate of crime in Nigerian society is increasingly alarming, lamenting that crimes such as raping, kidnapping, killing, rituals, among others are common in the society.



“The synod notes the pain, suffering and hardship inflicted on citizens as a result of insecurity in the land. More painful is that some privileged Nigerians have turned the regrettable situation into business,” he said.



While commending the federal government for the efforts made so far in the fight against insecurity, the bishop urges that the fight should also be directed against the sponsors of the heinous crime against humanity.



The clergyman acknowledged the role played by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the whole world, pointed out that the virus has caused havoc to the country, especially across all sectors.



