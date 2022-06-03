Kogi businessman sues Sahara Reporters over defamation of character, demands N100m

A Kogi based businessman, Gabriel Onoja, has instituted a suit against Lagos based Sahara Reporters over alleged defamation of character.

The online media outfit had on March 31, 2022 in its publication alleged that “the Kogi deputy governor’s business partner, Enemona Josh, was arrested by the police over a N530 million debt.”

Onoja who is the chairman of PFTN Nigeria Ltd, through his counsel, Barrister Salifu Oguche Usman, described the report as false and defaming, particularly to the good image and character of Onoja, his business firm and foundation.

In a writ of summon made available to newsmen in Lokoja Thursday, the chairman said for the fact that he and the deputy governor were from the same local government area, they are not blood related and wondered the malicious claims of Sahara Reporters.

The businessman who is also a philanthropist, denied ever owing Mr. Olawale Olaoluwole, his business partner the sum of N530 million as alleged by Sahara Reporters, adding that

the report has defamed his very person and has negatively affected his business.

Onoja stated that it was in the course of the business pursuit of PFTN Nigeria Ltd, the company had a business investment and financing contract with Mr. Olaoluwole who invested a cumulative sum of N480 million only in the coal and haulage business of PFTN Nigeria Ltd.”

He added that: “Pursuant to the agreement we entered into, my company has been consistent in paying a monthly return on investment of N28 million to the said Mr Olaoluwole for an upward period of two years without defaulting in any material way.”

In his suit, Onoja is praying the Kogi High Court to order the management of Sahara Reporters to retract the alleged injurious publication in their online publication (Sahara Reporters).

The chairman also prayed for an order mandating the defendant to issue a public apology to the claimant over the said publication which was to be published in two national dailies of wide circulation within the country and also on the website of the defendant.

