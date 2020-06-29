Kogi CJ Ajanah dies of COVID-19… Buhari, Bello, others mourn

Chief Judge of Kogi state, Nasir Ajanah, has died from suspected COVID-19 complications. It was learnt that Ajanah died shortly after being moved from Lokoja to the isolation centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Ajanah, who is an accomplished judge died at the age of 64.

He was first appointed High Court Judge by Kwara state government in 1990 and later transferred to Kogi when the state was created in 1991.

He served in various jurisdictions across the state, including Ankpa between 1991 and 1993; Isanlu between 1994 and 1996 Okene between 1996 and 1999, and Lokoja from 1999 till his death.

While commiserating with the government and people of Kogi state over the death of the jurist, President Muhammadu Buhari said the deceased’s brilliant legal career would remain a reference in the country.

The president also commiserated with his family, the Nigerian Bar Association and the Body of Benchers over the demise of the legal luminary, urging family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

The president said he believes the late Chief Judge made a remarkable impact on the state, his chosen profession and community, with clear evidence that his death would create a huge gap in the judiciary.

In his condolence message, the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello described the death of late Justice Nasiru Ajanah as a massive blow to the government and people of state; He said the late CJ had a brilliant justice administration throughout his career as a Judge and his tenure as the Chief Judge of Kogi state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo on Sunday, Governor Bello said the late Chief Judge will be sorely missed for his tenacity of purpose and outstanding commitment to the sanctity of the temple of justice.

“The Kogi state government wishes to announce the demise of Hon. Justice Nasir Ajana. Until his death, Nasir Ajana was the Chief Judge of Kogi state.

“The state government will work with the family of the late Chief Justice to give him a befitting burial. His shoes will be impossible to fill. May God forgive all his shortcomings and grant him eternal life,” the statement said.

Also in his condolence message the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, described the death as devastating, describing late Justice Nasir Ajanah as a courageous, outstanding legal luminary and administrator who consistently upheld the rule of law which made the state to stand out among the comity of states judiciary in Nigeria.