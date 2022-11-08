Kogi CJ releases 3 inmates from Kabba Correctional Centre 





Acting Chief Judge of Kogi state Justice Josiah Majebi, Tuesday, unconditionally released three awaiting trial inmates from the medium security custodial centre, Kabba in Kogi state, as part of efforts to decongest the centre.

Justice Majebi also ordered the transfer of Peter Adeiza Onsachi who was arrested in Okene for reasonable suspicion of culpable homicide, causing miscarriage, impersonation and public nuisance to Okene High Court for trial.

Among those released unconditionally were Mustapha Ibrahim, charged with conspiracy, breach of trust , cheating and intimidation who had spent four months in custody while Obeh Jamiu Ozovehe, arrested for culpable homicide was released based on the Ministry of Justice’s advice conveyed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Idris Mohammed, arrested for armed robbery, was also granted unconditionally released for lack of evidence to prosecute him in the law court.



The Chief Judge charged the released inmates to go home and exhibit good behaviour in their various communities and assured the remaining inmates whose cases were at various stages of trial that very soon, their cases would be reviewed and “those who should not be here would be released.’’



The Chief judge who advised all magistrates to ensure they have the knowledge of cases they handled before the visit, also warned the officials of correctional centre in Kogi state against keeping accuse persons without proper authority to avoid legal action.