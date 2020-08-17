Kogi community agog as popular masquerade festival kicks off

Ayere community in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state has come alive with celebration following kick-off of their age-long Uro festival.

This year’s ‘mass return event’ which the people of the area see as their “traditional Christmas” marks the end of planting season and is not devoid of the usual pomp and glitz.

Blueprint learnt that the festival will last for the three Yoruba market days spread between Monday, August 17 to Monday, August 3.

The event is mainly for the male folks, and is a period also used to initiate young boys of the community into manhood of masquerade society.

Only Ayere people resident at home participate in the activities while those in various town and cities as well as in diaspora celebrate theirs in their places of abode.

Both big and small masquerades were seen on Monday displaying along the streets, village squares and at the palace of the traditional ruler.

Rotimi Ekundina, the immediate Ayere Student Union president while speaking with Journalist, said, “We have our period of festivals once yearly. Essentially, Uro masquerades represent deities, the spirit world of ancestors.

“They are like a bridge between the living and the dead. The belief system has made it so thick that people celebrate it with respect and deep reverence. Some are even too sacred to appear in the day time. Some women are not allowed to see it.

“Only men wear the masquerade clothes and masks in Ayere land and this also helps to accentuate its place of reverence among the people, in the lives of the people.

“There is the Oginjo, Agbolode, Olu poki poki, Agborogi, there is also the Igbogidi and others that adorn different meaning in Ayere land.

“In Ayere alone, the Agbolode masquerades can conveniently create euphoria for two days or more. The idea is to allow this happen; allow communities or individuals to create the platform for the masquerade festival or carnival to come into fruition.

“It is a legacy that has to be kept afloat. It does not cost much to package or put together cultural properties to attract goodwill to the country, to the entire country and the global scene,” Rotimi stated.