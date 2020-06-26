Kogi demolishes illegal structures

Kogi state Bureau of Land and Urban Development has warned residents of Lokoja not to construct structures that contravene the law that established the town planning development.

Speaking during the demolition of structures at Gaduma in Lokoja on Friday, the director-general of the bureau, Mr. Nasir Yusuf Ochi, expressed worry over the high rate of illegal structure; hence the need for continuous demolition.

He said the demolished building which the owner used as restaurant was constructed under high electric tension, water pipes and access road, adding that it had contravened the town planning law.

He said, “When I resumed office I discovered a lot of anomalies in the agency as the town plan development could not live to expectation not because of inadequate staff, but because some people in the town have refused to comply with the town planning laws.

“The illegal structure we demolished today was constructed under high electric tension and on top of greater water project pipe that supplied water to Lokoja town and the structure is on access road.

“We discussed with the owner of the structure to vacate the land, he refused to honour our directive and instead he was threatening the staff of the agency that whoever comes for demolition will be attack.”

Ochi also disclosed that the bureau had lined up programmes under urban renewal programme aimed at repositioning the state capital to meet the yearnings of the people.

He urged residents and others to seek approval from the town planning office before erecting structures.