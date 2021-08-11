Kogi establishes 2 disease centres, assures doctors on support

Kogi state government has assured health workers in the state that government will not relent in its effort to appreciate the services and sacrifices they have rendered to humanity.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, gave the assurance, Tuesday at Iruvochinomi community in Adavi local government area of the state during the commissioning of an edifice donated to the mother of late Dr Victor Ahmed who died while attending to a Lassa fever patient at the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja in January, 2018.

The commissioner, who was visibly sorrowful while addressing the people of the community, said government has put in place measures to end such ugly incidence, noting that the state government has established a dedicated laboratory for Lassa fever diagnosis and treatment.

He stated that two infectious disease centres have also been established in Ajaokuta and Kogi local government areas of the state, assuring health workers that such challenge that led to the death of Dr Ahmed, a vibrant medical doctor, will never occur in the state again.

“I am calling on the health workers never to be disappointed as your sacrifice will never be in vain; and I am assuring you that government will continue to support the family of those who lost their lives in the act of rendering service to humanity,” he said.

In his remark, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland His Royal Majesty Ado Ibrahim, who was represented by his son, Prince Azad Ado Ibrahim, described the donation as a rare philanthropic gesture that every one occupying a public office should emulate.

He condole the mother of the late doctor and prayed to God to him eternal life.

The representative, Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Kabiru Zubair said the dreams of every medical students was to complete the course and render assistance to their parents who have laboured so much to see them through the financial rigor of the medical profession.

He lamented that Dr Victor Ahmed was not able to fulfill the dream when sudden death snatched him away while rendering service to Lassa patient at the federal medical centre in Lokoja.

He expressed appreciation to the deputy governor for fulfilling such dream to the parents of the late Doctor, saying the medical association to support the state government to actualize their laudable programmes in the health sector.