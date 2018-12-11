Kogi farmers to benefit from $200m World Bank project

About 60,000 Nigerian farmers, are to benefit from 200m dollars through the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS) under World Bank project.

Kogi state project coordinator of APPEALS, Dr. Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata disclosed this in Lokoja yesterday through a press statement issued by the Communications Officer of the project, Mr. Ocholi Ikani. He said 60,000 Nigerian farmers including those from Kogi will benefit from the World Bank project to boost agricultural production.

Dr. Ozomata, stated that Kogi state has a lot of untapped agricultural potentials that needed to be harnessed, noting that the state APPEALS has to align its objectives to the state’s agricultural

blueprint in the state.

He added that the implementation strategy will involve the identification of local government areas based on their comparative advantage and farmer’s readiness by clustering them to optimize

support and performance and to build a framework for expansion of existing farm clusters.

According to him: “Though APPEALS is new in Kogi state, a strategic communications plan that involves deep sensitization and advocacy

visit to stakeholders in the rural areas are being implemented across the 21 local governments of the state.

Dr. Ozomata mentioned that Kogi state coordination office of the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS) have been commended for aligning the objectives of APPEALS to the state’s agricultural blueprint, noting that this step will boost the development of the sector of the state.

A consultant to the World Bank on APPEALS project, Dr. Lukas Akapa lauded the Kogi state coordination office for demonstrating a good understanding of the agricultural potentials of the state and by

having a workable plan that will lead to the existing agricultural blueprint of the state in a bid to achieve the project development objectives of APPEALS.

Also, the World Bank Task Team leader for APPEALS, Dr. Sheu Salau said that the objective of the support mission is to develop a framework that will aid the implementation of the project.

The task team leader noted that the project will bridge the gap of low capacity utilization by ensuring the availability of storage facilities, farmer’s access to markets and raising a generation of agro- entrepreneurs.

He said the World Bank expectation about the project is very high and therefore enjoined the support of all stakeholders towards the success of the project, particularly the project implementation staff expected to bring their innovations and competence to bear on the project.

