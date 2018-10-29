Kogi flags off delivery of free drugs to flood victims

Kogi state government yesterday flagged off the delivery of drugs

worth millions of naira to the nine local government areas in the

state affected by the 2018 flood disaster.

The Special Adviser on local government and chieftaincy affairs,

Alhaji Abubakar Ohere represented by the Permanent Secretary of the

Ministry, Usman Dan Victor who flagged off the administration of

drugs, various medical tests and consultation services to the victims

of the flood at St. Pius Primary School, Koton-Karfe, said the state

government

will continue to improve on the health delivery system of the state in

order to meet the health needs of the people.

Ohere expressed sympathy with the flood victims, especially as they

have lost their homes and farm lands. He commended the effort of the

donor agencies for coming to the aid of the flood victims.

He also applauded the efforts of the 21 local government areas for

putting their resources together in purchasing the drugs for the flood

victims.

The Administrator of Kogi local government area, Muhammed Tanko

thanked the state government for providing the drugs for the flood

victims.

Earlier,the medical team paid a courtesy call on the Ohimege of

Koton-Karfe, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto and

solicited his support for the flag-off of the programme in

Koton-Karfe.

Alhaji Isah Koto thanked Kogi state government for flagging off the

programme in his domain.

Some of the flood victims, Mallam Muhammed Adamu, Inuwa Ali and Rabi

Seidu thanked the state government for attending to their health

needs. They assured the state government of the support of Koton-Karfe

people at all times.

