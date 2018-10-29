Kogi flags off delivery of free drugs to flood victims

Kogi state government yesterday flagged off the delivery of drugs
worth millions of naira to the nine local government areas in the
state affected by the 2018 flood disaster.
The Special Adviser on local government and chieftaincy affairs,
Alhaji Abubakar Ohere represented by the Permanent Secretary of the
Ministry, Usman Dan Victor who flagged off the administration of
drugs, various medical tests and consultation services to the victims
of the flood at St. Pius Primary School, Koton-Karfe, said the state
government
will continue to improve on the health delivery system of the state in
order to meet the health needs of the people.
Ohere expressed sympathy with the flood victims, especially as they
have lost their homes and farm lands. He commended the effort of the
donor agencies for coming to the aid of the flood victims.
He also applauded the efforts of the 21 local government areas for
putting their resources together in purchasing the drugs for the flood
victims.
The Administrator of Kogi local government area, Muhammed Tanko
thanked the state government for providing the drugs for the flood
victims.
Earlier,the medical team paid a courtesy call on the Ohimege of
Koton-Karfe, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto and
solicited his support for the flag-off of the programme in
Koton-Karfe.
Alhaji Isah Koto thanked Kogi state government for flagging off the
programme in his domain.
Some of the flood victims, Mallam Muhammed Adamu, Inuwa Ali and Rabi
Seidu thanked the state government for attending to their health
needs. They assured the state government of the support of Koton-Karfe
people at all times.
