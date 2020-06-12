Kogi gov assures indigenes of good governance

The Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has assured the indigenes of good governance and more democratic dividends in his second term in office.

This was contained in a Democracy Day message by his chief press secretary, Mr. Mohammed Onogwu, in Lokoja Friday.

The statement, described the day as “paramount and significance in the nation’s history,” stating that it marked the return of power to the people.

Bello also gave the assurance that his administration “will continue to prioritise the welfare and well-being of the indigenes since one of the hallmarks of every true democracy is about the government working to meet the yearnings of the people.”

He said “justice, equality and all-inclusive participation governance which are fundamental building blocks for peace, sustainable development, and human rights will continue to be the hallmarks” of his administration.

According to the governor, the uninterrupted democracy the nation has enjoyed over the years “is a testament of its overwhelming popularity and acceptance.”

“Government at all levels will continue to extend the democratic dividends to the people of the state. I use this occasion to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day in honour of the Late M.K.O. Abiola, who paid great price towards the entrenchment and deepening of democracy in the country,” he said.

He said as part of efforts towards deepening democracy and giving voice to people at the grassroots, his administration had “constituted the Kogi state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) to work out modalities for the conduct of free and fair local government election in the state.”

The governor called on people of the state and Nigerians in general to continue to support the state’s and country’s efforts in deepening democratic values.