Kogi gov Bello vows sustained onslaught on criminals

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has re-assured that the current onslaught on criminal elements in the state “will be sustained until they are crushed.”

The governor, who made the vow Friday while speaking to journalists at the Eid ground in Agasa, Okene local government area, said he would lead security agents “in the coming days to fish out criminals from their hide-outs.”

He said his administration would not rest on its oars until all criminal elements operating on the Lokoja-Abuja as well as Okene-Lokoja highways and other parts of the state were crushed.

“The bandits are spilling into the state, especially on Abuja-Lokoja highway carrying out attacks on commuters recently. In the days ahead, I will lead security agents into their hideouts and smoke them out,” he said.

The governor admonished the people of the state to key into all the economic programme of the federal government to better their lives.

On the recent visit of the NCDC to Kogi state, the governor said the state under his leadership had had a robust partnership with the agency over the years.

He said their coming to the state “now that ban on interstates travel has been lifted” would afford the disease control agency an opportunity to understudy the state’s success in managing infectious diseases, “particularly the Covid-19 in which the state is truly yet to record any case.”

In his sermon, the Chief Imam prayed to God to have mercy on the people of the world over the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, admonishing Muslims to always live peaceful with their neighbours.