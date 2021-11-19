Kogi gov felicitates with Buni @54

The Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has felicitated with the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, on the occasion of his 54th birthday anniversary.

Governor Bello in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Friday, described Buni as “an astute leader, administrator par excellence and a game-changer.”

The governor recalled how the Buni-led committee was able to manage the internal wrangling and crisis that engulfed the ruling party at the time he took over and was able to bring stability to the party.

He said the ability of governor Buni to manage the affairs of the party and at the same time ensuring that governance never suffered in his state, speaks volume of his multi-tasking acumen as a leader.

The governor expressed optimism that the Buni-led committee would be able to conclude its given assignment successfully.