Kogi gov lauded over achievements in education

The board chairman, Kogi state College of Education (Technical), Kabba, Dr. Peter Tukura, has commended the Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for his achievements in the educational sector.





Tukura in a statement issued by his media aide, Comrade Emmanuel Daudu, on Monday, particularly thanked the governor for ‘his special interest’ in the college.



“… As for the best leaders, the people do not notice their existence. The next best, the people honor and praise. The next, the people fear; and the next, the people hate … When the best leader’s work is done the people say, ‘We did it ourselves!” I have seen such a kind of a leader in Nigeria, and here it would shock you that he is found in Kogi State and he is no other person, but His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State. Indeed, he is a leader with a vision. He is a father like no other and we say, thank you for the privilege given us to learn under your watch,” he said.



Also, he called on the students of the college to take their academic activities seriously, stating that education is the passport to the future

Tukura also disclosed that the academic activities of the institution would be swift and as a result of that, students are expected to resume on the exact date of resumption.

“I urge staff of the institution to remain dedicated to their sundry incumbents. If You are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people,” he said.

Tukura also thanked the deputy governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja, and Pharmacist Asuku Jamiu, the Chief of Staff to the governor for a well synergised process of mentorship to those working under the governor.

