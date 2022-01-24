Kogi gov mourns Oba Olajide Omisore

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has commiserated with a former deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore over the death of his father, Oba Olajide Omisore.

The governor also commiserated with government and people of Osun state over the death of the paramount ruler.

Oba Olajide, who was the Olu of Ayepe Olode in Osun state, passed on recently at the age of 90 years.

Oba Omisore marked his 90th birthday in July, 2021.

Governor Bello in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described the late Oba Olajide Omisore as a revered royal father and community leader who had contributed to the promotion of peace, unity and progress of his domain.

He said the royal father lived a good life as he used most parts of his life on earth serving his people until he passed on at the ripe age of 90.

Governor Bello said that the royal father would be sorely missed for his wealth of wisdom saying, he was a responsible father who ensured that he brought up his children in a good way.

He prayed to God to grant the Royal Father eternal rest and fortitude for the family to bear the loss.