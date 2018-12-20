Kogi governor attacks lawmakers for booing Buhari

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said that the lawmakers who booed the President Muhammadu Buhari during presentation of the 2019 budget on Wednesday were not properly trained.

Bello said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of a gala night organised by beneficiaries of the federal government’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the lawmakers have demonstrated that were “selfish, self-centred and bent on destroying this country and democracy.”

He said: “Like I said sometimes back that when you have a child that is not well trained by his parents, he will constitute a menace to the society. And that is what we witnessed today at the National Assembly.

“National Assemblies are supposed to be made of men and women of character and integrity. We’ve seen those who constitute such class of human being today and those that constitute menace to the society in the National Assembly today.

“But above all, I thank God and thank Mr President for a wonderful presentation of 2019 Budget estimates and which we all believe will take Nigeria to the next level by the grace of God.”

The governor commended the President for exhibiting the character of a father and a gentleman “who has the interest of the country at heart.”

It would be recalled that the President was on Wednesday interrupted and booed intermittently by some aggrieved lawmakers during the budget presentation, and was forced to pause his speech and address the rowdy lawmakers saying: “May I appeal to the honourable members that the world is watching us. We are supposed to be above this.”

