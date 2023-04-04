Kogi governorship aspirant shelves birthday celebration to mourn victims of Oganenigu Killings

A governorship aspirant in Kogi state on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, has condemned the killings that occurred at Oganenigu community in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Blueprint reports that Oganenigu was on Saturday invaded by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen killing scores of innocent people and setting houses in the community ablaze with several people sustaining different degrees of injury.

He also called on the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday, Mr. Braimoh described the attack as wicked, despicable, and capable of destabilising the peace that hitherto reigned among the people of Oganenigu which he said had been enjoying relative peace and security.

While announcing that he will not be having any form of celebration for his 46th birthday as a way of empathising with the people of Oganenigu, Braimoh noted that the attack was particularly unfortunate, especially at this solemn period when the Muslim faithful are observing the Ramadan fasting, while a cross-section of the Christians is similarly undergoing the Lent period.

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, the governorship aspirant called on the state government and security agencies to swiftly rise to protect the community and evacuate the residents who might have been trapped, especially the aged and the physically challenged ones.

Braimoh commiserates with the family of the slain Oganenigu ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon James Adah, and others affected by the ugly and unfortunate attack.

He also urged the people to remain calm and not take laws into their hands.

Braimoh noted that such a grievous act on Oganenigu community is a worthy pretext for the good people of Kogi state to use the opportunity of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections to choose a governor who can take tough decisions, understand how to solve problems, and could unite the people.

