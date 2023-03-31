Kogi gov’ship: CNPP rallies support for Sen. Oseni

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has declared support for a governorship aspirant for Kogi state, Senator Yakubu Oseni, describing him as “a leader that possesses the needed qualities and experience required to move Kogi state to another level of economic and infrastructure development.”

CNPP’s secretary of Kogi state chapter, Idrisu Moses, who disclosed this in Lokoja on Friday while addressing newsmen, said there was no doubt that Senator Yakubu Oseni who currently represents Kogi central had “better experience, attributes, exposure and capabilities than his peers that look forward to occupy the coveted seat.”

He said, “In the last four years, Senator Yakubu Oseni has been representing Kogi Central at the Senate. Earlier in life, he worked as a bank executive as well as executive chairman, Kogi State Internal Revenue Service where he performed outstandingly well and this really prompted the people to ask him to proceed to the National Assembly to serve them.

“But today the clarion call is becoming clearer and louder that he should throw his hat in the ring and contest for the position of the governor of the state. It should be noted that Senator Oseni is a man who has street credibility, focused, consistent and disposed to the daily yearnings of his people.

“His success story at the 9th Senate has been very remarkable which include provision of good roads, solar power energy and human capacity development. One of his priorities is to promote education.”

He called Governor Yahaya Atoza Bello and other top-notch members of the APC from the state to “rally round Senator Oseni to fly the flag of APC in the next governorship election to enable him continue the good work of the present administration.”

