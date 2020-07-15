Kogi gov’t felicitates with Isanlu monarch on his birthday

The Kogi state government has congratulated the Agbana of Isanlu, His Royal Majesty Oba Moses Babatunde Etombi, on his birthday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, hailed the Traditional Ruler for his “first class administrative acumen and his royal candour which has injected peace and harmony in Isanluland.”



The statement partly reads: “The governor, government and the people of Kogi state wish to congratulate your Royal Highness on this auspicious occasion of your birthday. “As a government, we recognise and appreciate your excellent leadership and commitment to the success of our government and the well-being of the good people of Isanlu.



“Since your ascension of the throne, you have proven in unmistakable terms and measures; the place of patriotism, administrative acumen and royal candour in the enthronement of peace, harmony and development.”

“

Government will continue to work with the Royal Father and others across the State to ensure even development and prosperity for the people, saying Government will continue to partner with the traditional institution for peace and development. “It is our hope that you will live long to continue the good work you are doing for Isanlu, Yagba East LGA, Kogi State and humanity as a whole”.