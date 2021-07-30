Kogi govt tasks police on adequate security

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has charged men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force to re-double their effort to ensure that indigenes enjoyed adequate security of lives and property.

The governor, who gave the charge Friday during the commissioning of the new multi-purpose hall at the Squadron Base in Lokoja, noted that the role of the police in providing security “cannot be over-emphasised.”

He said when he came into office in 2015, he inherited a state where crimes reigned supreme, adding that the police and other sister security agencies in the state were the ones that helped in stabilising his administration.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Arike-Ayoade, said further that “the perfect synergy” between the security agencies and his administration had resulted in the greater successes his administration had recorded in the last six years in the area of security.

He commended the commanding officer, 37 Squadron, Police Mobile Force, ACP John-Paul Echata, for initiating the construction of the multi-purpose hall and charged other sister security agencies in the state to emulate such laudable effort.

In his remarks, the immediate past Commissioner of Police in the state, AIG Edeh Ayuba, urged police officers to always make a mark in whatever positions they occupied to enable history to remember them in the nearest future.

“This edifice is the effort of men and officers of 37 Squadron and it will go a long way in providing comfort to the police and the general public,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Echatah said if policemen were well taken care of, the Force would put in their best in providing adequate security of lives and property to Nigerians.”