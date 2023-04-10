Kogi guber: Group advocates PDP ticket for Dino Melaye

A group under the auspices of Kogi West Women and Youths for Dino has called on the national working committee and other critical stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede the ticket of the party to Dino Melaye to enable him dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the government house.

The women and youth across the state in their thousands, Monday, gathered at the state secretariat of PDP in Lokoja to declare their support for Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi West senatorial district ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the party.

Spokesman of the group and legal adviser to PDP Lokoja local government, Mahmoud Aliyu said Dino Melaiye is the best and most capable among the aspirants that could win the election and remove the state from the present economic doldrums created by the present administration in the state.

He stated that the unalloyed support and endorsement for Senator Dino Melaye as the consensus candidate for the 14th April, 2023 primary election of the party is to showcase the worth and capability of the former lawmaker.

He described Dino as the only capable and fearless among the PDP aspirants that can challenge and wrest power from the hands of the APC-led administration that has plunged the state into a sorry economic situation.

“Senator Dino is the only capable, responsible and dogged among the governorship aspirants in Kogi state. I want the PDP leadership starting from Kogi sexecutive of the party, the national working committee and the delegates, to give Dino the ticket of the party so that he can return the party back to Lugard House,” he said.

He lamented that since the inception of the APC government in Kogi state, payment of percentage salaries has been the order of the day at the local government level, noting that if Dino is given the ticket of the party he would dislodge APC and right the wrong of the present administration in Kogi state.

He therefore appealed to PDP leaders both at the national and state levels to give the governorship ticket of the party to Senator Dino Melaye in order to win the election for PDP.

In her remarks, woman leader in charge of Lokoja Ward D, Mrs Elizabeth Awelewa, said for equity and fairness an aspirant from Kogi West should be given the ticket of the PDP, saying since the creation of Kogi state the senatorial district had never produced the governor of the state.

