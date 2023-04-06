Kogi guber: Group endorses Ododo for APC ticket

Youth under the auspices of Kogi State Youth Rebirth Group have endorsed the former Auditor General for Local Government, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for the Kogi state governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group described Ododo as an experience politician that can conveniently and effectively move the state to enviable development.

Leader of the Youth Group Comrade, Shuaibu Godwin Omachonu, stated this at a press conference and the unveiling of a book titled: ” Ododo a team player set to sustain Governor Bello’s legacy” held in Lokoja Thursday.

In his speech, Comrade Omachonu disclosed that Alhaji Ododo is the only politician in Governor Bello’s cabinet to go outside his local government to construct a road in another local government for the benefits of the people.

He added that through his effort, youths and women were engaged in skilled acquisition such as tailoring, computer training, barbing and hairdressing among others.

“Ododo is a politician with mission, vision and focus to consolidate on the positive achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello if elected as the next Kogi state Governor,” he said.

Highlight of the occasion is the launching of a book in honour of the APC governorship aspirants.

