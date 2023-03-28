Kogi guber: Group urges APC to adopt direct primary

A political movement, Coalition of Kogi State Patriots, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) national headquarters, to in line with popular demand, use direct mode for the conduct of primary elections in Kogi state.

The group is also demanded for power rotation to Kogi west, saying it is the only way the other two zones, east and central could be said to be fair to their brothers from west.

The Director General of the Coalition, Dr. Tom Ohikere, in a speech titled: “The imperative of Power Rotation in Kogi state, noted that direct primary mode will enable transparency and inclusion of all members of the party.

He noted that the party can not have direct mode of primaries for Bayelsa and Imo states and take a contrary decision in Kogi state, saying that there must be uniformity and transparency by the party headquarters.

On the quest for power to rotate to the western part of the state, the group encouraged the Kogi west elders and other well-meaning stakeholders to ensure that the best aspirant is projected from the zone.

He stresses that kogi west, should, as a matter of urgency establish a holistic approach towards sensitizing and orientating the people to attract all the needed support for power rotation this time .

He said: “In the days ahead, our coalition will be in contact with all the contestants and party leaders and will finally host an unveiling ceremony to publicly present the wish of the zone.

“We wish to specifically, in the spirit of what is morally expedient call on their Excellencies, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our dear party, the APC, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State and a host of other God-fearing leaders and elders of APC all over Nigeria being champions of power rotation to assist this quest and also persuade the party to urge the very patriotic APC members from kogi East and Central senatorial districts who had picked the Governorship nomination form to align with this quest.

“As Kogi is a stand-alone governorship election, it is in the eye of the world that wants to know if we are worthy of the perception and expectation as a great and friendly state of abundance and benevolence.

“We appeal to our amiable and youthful Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to approach the quest for power rotation to kogi west in the forthcoming election from the new generation’s point of view of extraordinary possibilities of the Kogi spirit, hospitality, and brotherliness.

“The world today is governed by the principle of fairness which is the bedrock of rule of law to enhance peace, stability, and economic development. His excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello should carve his name in history by allowing power to rotate to Kogi west this time.

“As a member of the APC family, Kogi West has proven itself a noble comrade, not only by delivering a senator-elect but also by maintaining the seat in the APC. This is further boosted by their recent commitment to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the presidential election where the district put up a very commendable performance by pulling 78,796 votes, while kogi central had 55,858 and Kogi east with 107,358.

“Ours is a journey that gives credence to the renewed hope that would soon sweep the length and breadth of our dear Nation and Kogi state inclusive, where equity, justice, and fairness engender inclusiveness and bring about a conclusive end and a system averse to suspicion, disharmony, mutual distrust, and strife.

“Our resolve and commitment to push through this system that would embrace all are total. We are hopeful to sail through without bitterness to those who do not believe in power rotation across the three districts. Politics is a dynamic process and we shall continue to engage our stakeholders.”

