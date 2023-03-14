Kogi governorship hopeful lauds Emefiele over Supreme Court judgement

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state and deputy publicity secretary of the APC, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has commended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Godwin Emefiele, for laying to rest the controversy that trailed the introduction and implementation of the naira redesign policy.

Ajaka, who made the commendation on Tuesday in Abuja, said the CBN helmsman had acted appropriately by obeying the Supreme Court judgement, extending the deadline for the usage of the old naira notes to December 31, 2023.

The APC deputy publicity secretary said Emefiele’s decision to obey the judgement of the apex court comes as a great relief to the Nigerian people and a victory for the rule of law.

Ajaka was also was full of praises for the Nigerian electorate for their resilience and understanding during this period and the confidence they have in the rule of law while these avoidable challenges.

He said demonstrated their faith m in the ruling APC, by still voting for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the most transparent, free and fair election ever held in Nigeria.

While commending the CBN for its adherence to the rule of law, the Kogi state governorship hopeful advised to ensure compliance of its directive by ensuring sufficient availability of naira notes (whether old or new) in banks

He also called for proper sensitisation of the public on the ruling and the consequent validity of the old naira notes as a legal tender. Ajaka saluted the governors, especially the progressive governors in the APC, who acted on behalf of the Nigerian people to save the country from avoidable crisis.

He said there are examples of other countries that have successfully and seamlessly changed their currencies to learn from in future.

Ajaka added that “we have seen how a good policy can be poorly implemented and executed to cause unintended problems for the people who should be beneficiaries. While lessons have been learnt, we must now move on as a country and a people with renewed hope for a better Nigeria.”

He noted that the sole aim of the President-elect Tinubu is to make life better and more abundant for all Nigerians and this is an ideal to which the APC will remain eternally committed.

