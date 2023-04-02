Kogi guber: Youth groups drum up support for Ohiare

Youths across the three senatorial district of Kogi state have appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello, All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and delegates, to consider the interest of youths and their future by electing Dr Sanusi Ohiare as the flag bearer of APC in the forthcoming primary election of the party.

The youth groups made the appeal during the 2023 Kogi youth dialogue, organized by Dr Sanusi Ohiare (DSO) volunteers in Lokoja on Saturday.

In his speech, the convener of the event , Comrade Abdulrazak Ibrahim described the Dr Ohiare as a vibrant , progressive, energetic, experience, trusted and a charismatic leader whose achievements has surpassed his age, noting that if given the opportunity to serve the state as the next governor, he would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Bello.

According to him, the future of Kogi state resides solely on the strength of the youths, saying it is imperative to chart the course for a youthful, visionary, intellectually inclined candidate with clarity of purpose like Dr Ohiare who has great penchant for recognizing the potentials of the youth as collaborators in the development process.

Quoting Nobel Peace Prize laucreate , Kailash Satyarti, the youth leader said “The power of youth is the common wealth for the entire world. The faces of young people are the faces of our past, our present and our future. No segment in the society can match with the power, idealism, enthusiam and courage of the young people”

He pointed out that every young person has that natural ability to be passionate , innovative, stressing that these are the kinds of people Kogi needs at the moment to succeed Governor Bello whose effort has led to the development of all sector of the economy in the state .

He commended Governor Bello for creating opportunities for Kogi youths to strive and unleash their potentials, adding that the level of youth inclusiveness in governance of the state is second to none in the country.

“No doubt that continuity of a youthful governor in Kogi state is not only imperative but a way forward for onward Kogi state,” he stated.

In his remark, the coordinator, Dr Sanusi Ohiare youth volunteers Comrade Mohammed Eneji, said the volunteers cut across students youth group, artisans, market women, farmers and other groups that are youth inclined.

