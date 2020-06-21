Kogi: How Bello’s midas touch on security changed the narrative



Governor Yahaya Bello, no doubt, deserves a pass mark in the area of security within the state as OYIBO SALIHU in this report examines the concerted efforts put in place to ensure that residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

Kogi state also known as The Confluence State, no doubt, shares boundaries with nine other states including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) being the gateway between the north, south and western parts of the country thereby making it prone to all forms of criminalities.



Criminals from neighbouring states, more often than not, use Kogi as their hideouts whenever security agents are on their trail.That was why prior to 2016, the state was one of the leading theatres of kidnapping, armed robbery, thuggery, cattle rustling and violent crimes in the country.

In addition, investigation reveals that most robbery and kidnapping cases in the state were perpetrated mostly by hoodlums who sneak in to unleash terror on the people.

Irked by these ugly situations that have portrayed the state in bad light, Governor Yahaya Bello on taking over the mantle of leadership in January 2016 vowed to free the state from all criminalities.

He therefore faced security issues headlong and descended squarely on the hoodlums on the streets, homes, schools and offices. By that, he brought the ratio to the barest minimum without negotiating with the criminal elements as done in other states.



It is apparently that the administration inherited 169 cases of kidnapping and several armed robbery incidences; however, within a few years, the state government was able to clamp down on such nefarious activities because of the proactive measures put in place by the administration to make the state safe for the citizens and prospective investors.

His initial move

Therefore, as part of an effort to tackle incessant kidnapping and armed robbery on highways in the state, Governor Bello procured over 200 patrol vehicles equipped with communication gadgets and distributed them to security agencies in the state in order to ease their daily patrol on the highways.More so, the establishment of Nigeria Army Forward Operations base at Achoze in Okene local government area also significantly reduced crime to the barest minimum as Kogi Central Senatorial District which used to be the headquarter of kidnapping and armed robbery in the state is now free and peaceful.

The vigilante service

Also worthy of mention is the establishment of Kogi State Vigilante Service by the administration where about 3,500 people who had retired from various security outfits were engaged and trained as vigilantes to provide security for lives and property in the rural areas.The vigilante service, no doubt, was established by law which was duly passed by the state House of Assembly and signed into law by the governor in order to give it legal backing to operate within the ambit of the law.



The security summit

Also, as part of the governor’s effort at ensuring that there is maximum security of lives, property and peace in the state, during his first tenure, he organised the Kogi Security Summit where farmers, herdsmen unanimously agreed to live in peace with one another.

This effort has brought enduring peace into the state as farmers and herders live in harmony devoid of crisis.

This unprecedented feat was duly acknowledged by the police’s highest authority as a former Inspector General of police gave him the award of the best governor in the area of security.

In furtherance of his security consciousness, the governor at the North-central Security Summit held in Lafia, Nasarawa state early this year to deliberate and strategise on how to overcome insecurity through community policing, Bello vehemently kicked against negotiating with criminals.



At the occasion, Governor Bello said with the cooperation of the security agencies, traditional rulers and citizens of the state, the state dealt with insecurity which was commonplace before his administration came on board and so far has become one of the safest states in the country presently.He noted that criminals who have refused to turn a new leaf should not be negotiated with, while assuring the IGP that the governors would stand with him in the fight against criminal elements in the society.

He assured that the North-central governors and governments would collaborate in terms of security intelligence gathering and form strong synergy to flush out bandits in the region.

Bello urged citizens and community leaders in the region to play leading roles in identifying bad elements within their domains and report the same to security agencies with a view to routing criminalities out of the region.



Regrettably, it took the lone voice of Governor Bello to disagree with the idea of negotiating with criminals; even some governors of the far north were busy doing so with bandits, kidnappers. Painfully today, those governors, he noted, have succeeded indirectly in empowering criminals who are now unleashing terror on innocent citizens in the north, especially the North-west of the country.

Expert lauds move

A security expert, Mr Inusa Absulazeez said, “Only a weak leader would sit in dialogue with criminals. Negotiating with a bandit is tantamount to giving arms to your enemies and expecting innocent people to sleep afterwards with closed eyes.”



On community policing

Also recently, the governor as part of his determination to nip security challenges in the bud by ending all criminal activities within his territory, formally commenced Community Policing in the state.

While inaugurating the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPC) and the State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) simultaneously few days ago in Lokoja, Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, at the occasion said the importance of the policy cannot be underplayed in view of crimes being committed by individuals within societies inhabited by fellow human beings.

He said, “Community Policing approach is aimed at ensuring humans with character and willingness to serve form part of the security architecture of the state through the committees.

“This administration is ready to ensure that security of lives and property of the people of Kogi state are guaranteed and in view of this effort, the government would always partner with all security agencies in the state to achieve our desire.”

The Senate’s endorsement

Commenting on the exceptional achievements and performance of the governor in the area of security and peace in the state, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan said the performance and the dexterity of Governor Bello in security affairs of the state remains unparalleled, urging other governors in the country to emulate the style of curbing insecurity in the state.

Lawan gave the commendation when he paid a condolence visit to the Governor over the death of his mother in Okene. He attested to the fact that the state in the past was known for kidnapping and armed robbery, but said Governor Bello through his commitment and support of the people had changed the narrative for peace and guaranteed security for citizens of the state.



Activists bare their minds

Speaking, a human rights activist based in Lokoja, Chief Haruna Ahmed Osike, lauded the commitment of Governor Bello at ensuring that there is adequate security of life and property.

Osike added that in the past investors were scared of the state due incessant attacks by hoodlums, but said the governor has restored hope of a secure business environment in the heart of Kogi people and indeed the country.On his part a social critic, Comrade Adebayo Williams, said the governor has done remarkably well, but said there are areas of lapses that need to be properly tackled.

He pointed out that in the fight against insecurity, the government, he noted, is not supposed to relax a bit, saying criminals take advantage of the relaxation to attack people.

“There is no gain saying that Governor Yahaya Bello has not tried but he should redouble his effort to tackle the pocket of security breach in some few areas of the state.”