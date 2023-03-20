Kogi: International monitor lauds INEC on peaceful election



The chief executive officer, Connected Development, a Civil Society Organisation, and an election observer, Ambassador Hamzat Lawal, weekend lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful and efficient conduct of state House of Assembly election in Kogi state.



Ambassador Lawal stated this at Upogoro – Odenku ward while monitoring the conduct of election in Okene local government area of the state.



Lawal stated that INEC has drastically improved in their performance when compared to the presidential election.



He said: “INEC seized the opportunity to redeem her battered image and regain the public confident and trust after learning from the challenges of the presidential election.



“I am impressed when within a spate of one minute I was accredited and I cast my ballot unlike during presidential election where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned.



“This has shown that INEC has come back in full force, learning from the previous elections. The use of BVAS in election is a continuous process and the commission will also continue to improve on the use of technology in the election process of Nigeria.”



He charged the commission to invest more in logistics to enhance the capacity of INEC in the electoral process of the country.



Speaking on the peaceful conduct of the election, he stated that the Connected Development deployed 20,000 observers across the 36 states of the federation to monitor the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.



He praised voters in Kogi state for conducting themselves in orderly manner and urged them to support the government of the day in order to enjoy more dividend of democracy.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

