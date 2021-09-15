Kogi jailbreak: NCoS reveals how many fleeing inmates ‘ve been recaptured

Up to 114 out of 266 fleeing prison inmates from the Kabba Medium Custodial Centre in Kogi state, have been recaptured, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed.

The inmates escaped from last Sunday’s attack on the facility.

A total of 294 inmates were in the facility when some gunmen attacked it, but 28 of them refused to escape.

A statement by spokesman of the service, Francis Enobore, said the swift intervention of Controller-General Haliru Nababa necessitated the re-arrest of the escapees.

The statement said the controller-general personally led a team to the custodial centre for on-the-spot assessment of the damage to the facility.