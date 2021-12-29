Kogi lawmaker empowers over 5000 persons

Over 5000 persons have benefitted from a mega empowerment programme organised and funded by Hon. Leke Abejide, the member representing Mopa-Muro, Yagba East and Yagba West federal constituency at the National Assembly.

Speaking during the distribution of the numerous items, the lawmaker said the mega empowerment was part of his electioneering campaign two years ago to ensure that his constituents were empowered to be self reliant in order for them to uplift their standard of living.

Abeji who is the chairman of House Committee on Custom and Excise, said he had done excellently well beyond the capacity of his office, noting that over 5000 persons were empowered with cars, tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines among others items that has direct impacts on the lives of the people.

“Today is another epoch-making event where lives of many of our constituents will be transformed once they are able to utilize the items given to them judiciously. There are 17 various items to be distributed ranging from Motor Vehicles, Tricycles, Motorcycles, Sewing Machines, Grinding Machines, Fertilizers, Hair Dryers, Laptops, Generators, Clippers, Mechanical/Electrical Tools, Primaries 1-6 Textbooks, JSS 1 to JSS3 Textbooks, Rice for Stakeholders/Widows, Printed Wax for Widows.

“Let me quickly state that most of the humanitarian gestures are what I have been doing ever before coming to government, as such, what you are seeing today is a combination of my personal resources and what I was able to get through my lobby at the National Assembly.

“It is important to clear the air to those comparing me with other of my colleagues, and in most cases accuse them, as giving is inherent in me, and this I have been doing for some time before venturing into politics” he said.

Speaking on payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees, the lawmaker disclosed that in the last two years he had paid the fees for final year students both in public and private secondary schools across the three local government areas that formed the federal constituency and stated that he had earlier projected payment of WAEC fees for five years at the cost of over N375 million.

“I am now paying WAEC Fees for both public and private secondary schools and I have successfully paid for 2 years. God willing, next month, which is January, 2022, the WAEC payment shall be done again. Although this is a huge financial burden but my joy is that I am building future leaders and also making Yagba to be free of hooliganism that would have been the product of drop-out secondary school students” he stated.

Reeling his scorecard , the federal lawmaker, revealed that in 2020, many schools in Yagba were supplied with classroom furniture, text books and other instructional materials, adding that he has also fulfilled his promise of equipping five general hospitals across Ife Olukotun, Isanlu, Mopa, Odo-Ere and Egbe to provide quality healthcare to the people of the constituency.

“Within my short period of about two years in the office I was able to facilitate rehabilitation and reconstruction of Omuo-Oke-Igbagun road and I am currently working on Igbagun-Alu-Ifeolukutun-Jegejege-Ijowa road which I hope to complete by the special grace of God” he said.

Oba Samuel Bayode Olamoje, the Elejiba of Ejiba kingdom in his remark, commended the lawmaker for the massive empowerment and described the effort as second to non in the history of Yagba constituency.