Kogi lawmaker trains, empowers 100 poultry farmers

A lawmaker representing Okene/ Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Ahmed Tijani Damisa, has trained and empowered 100 poultry farmers to boost their sources of livelihood.



The 3-day empowerment programme/skill acquisition training which commenced Monday at Ebira Muslim Community College, Okengwe, in Okene local government area of Kogi state was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom in collaboration with Blue Hills Realtors limited.



Provost of the college, Dr Jude Obi Okpara, in his remarks

said the programme is a constituency project aimed at exposing the constituents to the potential that abound in agricultural value chain in the area of poultry farming.



Okpara urged the participants to utilise the opportunity created by the lawmaker to improve their standard of living through the knowledge acquired from the poultry training programme.

The provost who was represented by one of the directors in the college, Alhaji Ilyasu Manu, appealed to the beneficiaries to attach importance to the training. He also stated the need to make judicious use of whatever support they were given by the lawmaker.