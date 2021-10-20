Kogi lawmaker trains women, youth in rice, seed production

To create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, the member representing Okene/Ogori-Magongo federal constituency , Hon. Tijani Ahmed Damisa, has trained and empowered 50 youths and women in rice and beniseed production.

The two day capacity building programme was held at Ebira Muslims Community College, Okengwen (EMMCO), in Okene local government area of the state.

It was organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI) in conjunction with NUMED NIG Limited.

Declaring the two day training programme opened, Tuesday, the representative of National Cereal Research Institute (NCRI), Dr Emmanuel Maji, commended the programme for identifying and addressing the challenges confronting farmers in his constituency.

Maji stressed that to whom much is given, much is expected. He urged the participants to put to use the knowledge acquired in the training, noting that the knowledge will also add value to the community.

Also speaking , the training consultant, Dr. John Oloruntoba Ayinla, charged the participants to live up to expectation, saying “this is the only way the lawmaker can improve the lots of farmers by providing them necessary farm inputs such as fertilisers, rain boots, hand globes, nose mask, cutlasses, spraying machine, rice and Beniseed seedlings, cash among others.”

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the capacity building programme provided by the lawmaker to make themselves self employed and providers of empowerment while warned them against selling the farm inputs given to them.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsor, Hon. Adams Ibrahim Kadoka, said the training programme was part of the lawmaker’s campaign promises to ensure that farmers are supported to enhance their production.

He stated that the little cash earmarked to be given to the farmers after the two day training programme was to encourage them. He charged the participants to judiciously utilise the farm inputs to improve their economic status in the constituency.

Kadoka added that Hon Damisa also empowered another group in his constituency with one tricycle and seven motorcycles to improve their livelihood.